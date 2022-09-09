Facebook
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...

By KWQC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A 16-year-old died Tuesday night after being hit by a semi-truck on a portion of Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Authorities said a semi-truck was heading westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to troopers.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

