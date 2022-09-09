Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Storms likely next couple of days, relief next week

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper low spinning over south Louisiana will result in additional rounds of showers and t-storms over the next couple of days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9(WAFB)

After a mainly dry start this morning, a few storms will start to develop by lunchtime, with showers and t-storms becoming likely during the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9(WAFB)

Highs will top out in the upper 80s for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9(WAFB)

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible this afternoon, with the Weather Prediction Center posting a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding for much of our area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9(WAFB)

The pattern remains the same for Saturday as the upper low continues to meander nearby. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will once again develop by afternoon, with highs topping out in the upper 80s. With good rain chances in the forecast, those planning on tailgating for the Southern-LSU game on the LSU campus should be ready to find shelter if storms threaten during the afternoon. We’re still somewhat optimistic that most of the rain will exit by the time the game gets underway at 6:30 Saturday evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9(WAFB)

Scattered showers and t-storms will linger from Sunday into Monday, but coverage should be a bit lower as the upper low weakens and shifts northward. We’ll also be awaiting the potential arrival of a cold front approaching from the north. Model guidance continues to shift from run to run, but we’re still hopeful that some drier air and more pleasant mornings should arrive by the mid part of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9(WAFB)

In the tropics, things are starting to trend just a little quieter once again over the Atlantic. Category 2 Hurricane Earl is passing east of Bermuda this morning and could still make a brief run at ‘major’ (Category 3) intensity as it lifts northward. However, it will remain over the open Atlantic and avoid any direct land impacts. Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two other disturbances farther east in the Atlantic, with development chances dwindling for the first, and the second only given a 20% chance over the next 5 days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 8
Decent storm chances into weekend
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Thursday, September 8.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, September 8
Chief meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather forecast on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Sept. 8
Chief meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather forecast on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Sept. 8