Storms likely next couple of days, relief next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper low spinning over south Louisiana will result in additional rounds of showers and t-storms over the next couple of days.

After a mainly dry start this morning, a few storms will start to develop by lunchtime, with showers and t-storms becoming likely during the afternoon.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s for most.

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible this afternoon, with the Weather Prediction Center posting a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding for much of our area.

The pattern remains the same for Saturday as the upper low continues to meander nearby. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will once again develop by afternoon, with highs topping out in the upper 80s. With good rain chances in the forecast, those planning on tailgating for the Southern-LSU game on the LSU campus should be ready to find shelter if storms threaten during the afternoon. We’re still somewhat optimistic that most of the rain will exit by the time the game gets underway at 6:30 Saturday evening.

Scattered showers and t-storms will linger from Sunday into Monday, but coverage should be a bit lower as the upper low weakens and shifts northward. We’ll also be awaiting the potential arrival of a cold front approaching from the north. Model guidance continues to shift from run to run, but we’re still hopeful that some drier air and more pleasant mornings should arrive by the mid part of the week.

In the tropics, things are starting to trend just a little quieter once again over the Atlantic. Category 2 Hurricane Earl is passing east of Bermuda this morning and could still make a brief run at ‘major’ (Category 3) intensity as it lifts northward. However, it will remain over the open Atlantic and avoid any direct land impacts. Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two other disturbances farther east in the Atlantic, with development chances dwindling for the first, and the second only given a 20% chance over the next 5 days.

