Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: National Grandparents’ Day - Grandma and Grandpa Matter

Elderly Hand Holding
Elderly Hand Holding(Pxfuel)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Grandparents’ Day is on September 11th.

According to the American Grandparents’ Association, 72 percent of grandparents say that being a grandparent is the single most important and satisfying thing in their life. The bond between a grandparent and grandchild is a special one. Now, research is showing this relationship offers benefits for the whole family.

Involved grandparents can provide needed childcare and relieve stress for parents. Grandparents can supply families with fun, stability, and wisdom. Studies show as many as nine out of ten adult grandchildren feel that their grandparents influenced their beliefs and values. And kids who grow up close to grandparents are less likely to be depressed as adults.

Recent research shows grandparents who help care for their grandkids live longer. Specifically, the study found those who babysat regularly had a 37 percent lower mortality risk than adults the same age. Involved grandparents also report more meaning in their lives and lower levels of stress and depression. And in another study, grandparents who provided childcare scored better on verbal fluency tests. The bottom line? Caring grandparents are a good thing for everyone involved.

But keep in mind, while being an involved grandparent offers benefits, you may not want to overdo it. One study found when grandmothers spent one day a week caring for children, their risk for Alzheimer’s was lower. But five or more days a week of babysitting increased the chances for developing neurodegenerative disorders.

Sources:

Contributors to this news report includes: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

LSU VS. SOUTHERN: Everything you need to know ahead of game day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 9
Storms likely next couple of days, relief next week
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are...
Journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, September 9
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, September 9