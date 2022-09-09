SMART LIVING: National Grandparents’ Day - Grandma and Grandpa Matter

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Grandparents’ Day is on September 11th.

According to the American Grandparents’ Association, 72 percent of grandparents say that being a grandparent is the single most important and satisfying thing in their life. The bond between a grandparent and grandchild is a special one. Now, research is showing this relationship offers benefits for the whole family.

Involved grandparents can provide needed childcare and relieve stress for parents. Grandparents can supply families with fun, stability, and wisdom. Studies show as many as nine out of ten adult grandchildren feel that their grandparents influenced their beliefs and values. And kids who grow up close to grandparents are less likely to be depressed as adults.

Recent research shows grandparents who help care for their grandkids live longer. Specifically, the study found those who babysat regularly had a 37 percent lower mortality risk than adults the same age. Involved grandparents also report more meaning in their lives and lower levels of stress and depression. And in another study, grandparents who provided childcare scored better on verbal fluency tests. The bottom line? Caring grandparents are a good thing for everyone involved.

But keep in mind, while being an involved grandparent offers benefits, you may not want to overdo it. One study found when grandmothers spent one day a week caring for children, their risk for Alzheimer’s was lower. But five or more days a week of babysitting increased the chances for developing neurodegenerative disorders.

