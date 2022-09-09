Shooting on Windsor Dr. leaves 1 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Detectives said it happened on Windsor Drive near North Harco Drive after 7 p.m.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

Investigators said they don’t yet have a suspect identified or a motive in the shooting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.