Shooting on Windsor Dr. leaves 1 dead

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Detectives said it happened on Windsor Drive near North Harco Drive after 7 p.m.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

Investigators said they don’t yet have a suspect identified or a motive in the shooting.

