Police identify victim in deadly shooting on North Harco Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A victim has been identified in a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Joshua Sanders, 36, of Port Allen, La. was found inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was discovered in the parking lot of an apartment complex located on North Harco Drive, not far from W. Windsor Drive and S. Choctaw Drive.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Sanders died at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

