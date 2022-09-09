Murphy wall beds sold by Wal-Mart, Amazon, Wayfair recalled due to impact and crush hazards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of full-sized and queen-sized Murphy wall beds are being recalled due to serious impact and crush hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall alert on Thursday, Sept. 9, stating the beds can break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby.

Manufactured by Cyme Tech, the beds are sold online under the brand names “Ivy Bronx,” “Orren Ellis,” “Stellar Home Furniture,” and “Wade Logan.”

The beds are sold online at major retailers like Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Wal-Mart.com from February 2014 through May 2022 for between $1,200 and $1,500.

The company has reportedly received 146 reports of the beds falling or breaking, including 62 injuries involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations, concussions and other injuries.

The CPSC says the wall beds are installed vertically and are sold in five colors: white, rustic gray, espresso, cinnamon and tuxedo.

The models included in the recall are Low Profile Murphy wall bed part numbers S214 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S215 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S234 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally), S235 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally).

If you purchased the bed, you can check to see whether it’s included in the recall by checking the original online receipt of purchase for the brand name and part number or by contacting the firm.

You should immediately stop using the recalled Murphy beds and contact Cyme Tech to schedule a free inspection and repair of the bed. Cyme Tech is contacting all known purchasers directly.

You can call Cyme Tech toll-free at 833-408-0501 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at murphybed@realtimeresults.net or online at https://cyme-tech.ca/safety-recall-usa-cpsc or https://cyme-tech.ca and click on Safety Recall at the top of the page for more information.

