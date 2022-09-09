Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU and Southern fans get ready for historic matchup; remember 2004 ‘Parade of Champions’

Southern and LSU will collide on the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, and fans of both teams are getting ready to see their favorites make history.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern and LSU will collide on the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, and fans of both teams are getting ready to see their favorites make history.

Roughly 20 years ago, the city of Baton Rouge was captivated by its two college football teams.

Quincy Richard was the quarterback of an explosive Southern offense that tore through opponents and won the Black National Championship with a 12-1 record.

And at LSU, Nick Saban was leading the Tigers to their first national championship in roughly a half-decade. Marcus Randall was a quarterback on that team. His older brother, Eric, was a star QB with Southern from 1992 to 1995.

The two teams united for a famous “Parade of Champions” at the end of the year.

The LSU defense gave up nearly 400 total yards to Florida State and the Seminoles possessed the ball for 34 minutes.
It’s the game most experts and even former players from both schools never thought they’d see. LSU and Southern will square off in Death Valley.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

LSU and Southern fans get ready for historic matchup; remember 2004 ‘Parade of Champions’
The LSU defense gave up nearly 400 total yards to Florida State and the Seminoles possessed the...
LSU players talk about improvements they need to make
BBB: Don’t get scammed with fake tickets for Southern vs. LSU game
Lutcher quarterback D'Wanye Winfield (7)
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Lutcher QB D’Wanye Winfield