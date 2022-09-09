LSU and Southern fans get ready for historic matchup; remember 2004 ‘Parade of Champions’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern and LSU will collide on the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, and fans of both teams are getting ready to see their favorites make history.

Roughly 20 years ago, the city of Baton Rouge was captivated by its two college football teams.

Quincy Richard was the quarterback of an explosive Southern offense that tore through opponents and won the Black National Championship with a 12-1 record.

And at LSU, Nick Saban was leading the Tigers to their first national championship in roughly a half-decade. Marcus Randall was a quarterback on that team. His older brother, Eric, was a star QB with Southern from 1992 to 1995.

The two teams united for a famous “Parade of Champions” at the end of the year.

The LSU defense gave up nearly 400 total yards to Florida State and the Seminoles possessed the ball for 34 minutes.

It’s the game most experts and even former players from both schools never thought they’d see. LSU and Southern will square off in Death Valley.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.