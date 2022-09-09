Law enforcement increasing patrols for game day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of you head to tiger stadium this weekend, law enforcement will be hitting the streets to keep you safe.

“We have all our contingency plans in place. We’ve met with LSU PD, and we’ve met with all the partners, law enforcement partners that are involved in this. So we’ve had multiple meetings, so we’re ready. We have overtime programs to address any issues that are in the surrounding area. So again, we’re ready, we’re prepared for whatever happens,” L’Jean McKneely, with Baton Rouge Police, said.

Officials from BRPD and Louisiana State Police are stepping up patrols both at the game and around the city.

“Be a good neighbor. Have a plan in place as it relates to getting to the game and also maneuvering through the traffic. Be watchful for the officers that will be there directing traffic, pedestrians walking in the roadway, and just be patient,” Christian Reed, with LSP, said.

BRPD will also be monitoring social media for tips on activities happening.

“We have our ear to the street and we’re beginning work. There may be some street racers that may take this opportunity to go out there and close roadways and do donuts. So we have a contingency plan in place just in case we get word that that’s going to happen,” McKneely said.

Officials also remind you to call a ride-share service if you have too much to drink.

“Make sure people are aware of the general safety laws, ok? Make sure they’re adhering to officers as they were directing traffic. Make sure that they’re wearing seat belts. Make sure that they are not distracted. Make sure they’re utilizing rideshare options if they have participated in any festive activities,” Reed said.

