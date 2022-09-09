Information sought in reported shooting on Alvin Dark Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are seeking more information regarding a shooting in Baton Rouge.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Avenue, not far from the Tigerland area, on Aug. 30.

Detectives believe an unidentified individual exchanged gunfire with the occupants of a gray car.

All of the individuals involved reportedly left the area before police arrived.

Authorities ask if you can identify those involved, or have information on the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.