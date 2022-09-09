Facebook
La. Dept of Veterans affairs hosting 5th Annual Suicide Prevention Summit

The event will be held at American Legion Post 38 located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd starting at 9 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For any veterans who may be struggling, there is a chance to get assistance.

The Fifth Annual Suicide Prevention Summit will take place on Friday, Sept. 9.

Put on by the La. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, the event will be held at American Legion Post 38 located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd starting at 9 a.m.

Guest speakers include:

  • Letosha Kelly, Program Monitor, Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Behavioral Health | Topic: Louisiana Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service members, Veterans and Their Families
  • Damion Johnlouis, Transition Assistance Advisor, Federal Contractor | Topic: Support for Transitioning Service Members and Their Families
  • Patty Rives, LCSW, Executive Director, Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center | Topic: Suicide Prevention Support Services, Resources, and Training | Topic: Applied Suicide Prevention Intervention Skills
  • Daphne Grady, Volunteer and Elizabeth Dole Caregiver Fellow, National Alliance on Mental Illness | Topic: National Alliance on Mental Illness Services | Topic: Elizabeth Dole Foundation (Veteran Caregivers Support)

To RSVP, contact Larry Williams at larry.williams@la.gov or 225.276.8626.

