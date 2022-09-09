Cause of apartment fire on Hooper Road under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cause of an apartment fire on Hooper Road is under investigation.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire began just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Hooper Pointe Apartments.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the building.

Crews made their way to the fire and found only the side of the building was involved.

The BRFD reports crews were able to get the fire under control before it could spread inside.

An investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

