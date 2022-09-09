Businesses prepare for the rush of game day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As sports fans get ready for a busy game day, businesses are getting ready for big crowds.

The Printing Source is a custom printing shop in Baton Rouge, taking order after order.

“Busy, phone ringing off the hook, people in and out throughout the day. We’re just doing as much as we can to be attentive to everybody,” said Candice Perrilloux, The Printing Source.

The Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge is another business that is overflowing with customers. Some hotels have been sold out for months.

“We’re basically at capacity for the next two nights and our team has been working tirelessly for days, to prepare for all the visitors that are coming in for this historic football game,” said Nathaniel Tannehill, General Manager of Renaissance Hotel.

You cannot have a good game without food, Tony’s seafood is welcoming folks with open arms.

“Anybody that comes in looking for any kind of food, we got it, we got just anything that you need for any tailgating needs. You can prepare it yourself and we got it ready to go,” Darren Pizzolato, Manager of Tony Seafoods said.

Whether you are an LSU or Southern fan, businesses hope this weekend is a win for Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.