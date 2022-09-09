Baton Rouge to receive $59M for highway, transportation expansions through infrastructure bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly $60 million is headed to Baton Rouge from an infrastructure bill Congress recently passed.

According to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, the City of Baton Rouge will receive $59,619,429 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) for highway expansion and improvements to existing infrastructure. Funds from this grant will reportedly be used in the following three projects:

Airline Highway North Expansion will improve a five-mile segment of U.S. Route 190 by adding a lane in each direction, improving turn lanes, and adding connections to local transit, bike, and pedestrian networks.

The Florida Boulevard component will make pedestrian and bus improvements, and establish BRT infrastructure along approximately six miles of Business U.S. Route 90.

The Scotlandville Parkway Mobility Network will convert an existing trail into a new, linear, multimodal pathway.

Sen. Cassidy says this funding will reduce traffic and make roads safer to drive on.

“When negotiating and writing the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the need to improve our roads in the Capitol Region and around the state was a top priority,” he said.

