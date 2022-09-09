2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 2
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s just the second week of the season for high school football in south Louisiana, and already, big matchups are happening.
THURSDAY:
Madison Prep - 27
Southern Lab - 8
Kentwood - 28
Jewel Sumner - 14
Springfield - 58
Ascension Christian - 30
White Castle - 48
Capitol - 26
Glen Oaks - 6
Denham Springs - 42
Liberty - 29
Pearl River - 31
Abramson Sci - 18
Collegiate BR - 20
Thrive Academy - 8
Centerville - 34
Terrebonne - 13
Kennedy - 16
H.L. Bourgeois - 20
West Jefferson - 24
Port Barre - 0
Beau Chene - 24
Cecilia - 33
Southside - 35
Westminster Christian - 58
Crescent City - 6
Helen Cox - 13
Carver - 14
FRIDAY:
John Curtis
Zachary
Edna Karr
Scotlandville
Catholic
Warren Easton
Episcopal
St. Thomas Aquinas
Donaldsonville
Port Allen
Fontainebleau
Walker
Rummel
U-High
Central
West Feliciana
Plaquemine
McKinley
Woodlawn
Lafayette Christian
Booker T. Washington
St. Amant
East Ascension
West Monroe
Opelousas Catholic
Ascension Catholic
Lutcher
St. Charles Catholic
East Feliciana
East Iberville
Brusly
St. Michael
Riverside
Newman
Dunham
Live Oak
Tara
Broadmoor
Catholic - NI
Parkview Baptist
Belaire
Istrouma
Central Private
St. John
Baker
Mentorship Academy
Dutchtown
Ponchatoula
Hannan
E.D. White
M.L. King
Franklin
Northlake Christian
Albany
Riverdale
Hammond
West St. John
St. James
Covington
Franklinton
Livonia
Pine Prairie
Northeast
Madison Parish
Catholic - Pointe Coupee
West St. Mary
Varnado
Slaughter Community Charter
Ellender
Country Day
Slidell
Bogalusa
Amite
Loranger
Kaplan
Berwick
Abbeville
Central Catholic
Covenant Christian
Houma Christian
Hanson Memorial
Delcambre
Pine
Independence
Morgan City
Jeanerette
Bunkie
Patterson
West Harrison, MS
St. Helena
South Lafourche
Thibodaux
Vandebilt Catholic
Central Lafourche
Bowling Green
Wayne
Centreville
Adams County Christian
Copiah
Oak Forest
Silliman
Central Hinds
Christian Collegiate Academy
Wilkinson County Christian
