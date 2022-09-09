Facebook
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 2

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s just the second week of the season for high school football in south Louisiana, and already, big matchups are happening.

THURSDAY:

Madison Prep - 27

Southern Lab - 8

Kentwood - 28

Jewel Sumner - 14

Springfield - 58

Ascension Christian - 30

White Castle - 48

Capitol - 26

Glen Oaks - 6

Denham Springs - 42

Liberty - 29

Pearl River - 31

Abramson Sci - 18

Collegiate BR - 20

Thrive Academy - 8

Centerville - 34

Terrebonne - 13

Kennedy - 16

H.L. Bourgeois - 20

West Jefferson - 24

Port Barre - 0

Beau Chene - 24

Cecilia - 33

Southside - 35

Westminster Christian - 58

Crescent City - 6

Helen Cox - 13

Carver - 14

FRIDAY:

John Curtis

Zachary

Edna Karr

Scotlandville

Catholic

Warren Easton

Episcopal

St. Thomas Aquinas

Donaldsonville

Port Allen

Fontainebleau

Walker

Rummel

U-High

Central

West Feliciana

Plaquemine

McKinley

Woodlawn

Lafayette Christian

Booker T. Washington

St. Amant

East Ascension

West Monroe

Opelousas Catholic

Ascension Catholic

Lutcher

St. Charles Catholic

East Feliciana

East Iberville

Brusly

St. Michael

Riverside

Newman

Dunham

Live Oak

Tara

Broadmoor

Catholic - NI

Parkview Baptist

Belaire

Istrouma

Central Private

St. John

Baker

Mentorship Academy

Dutchtown

Ponchatoula

Hannan

E.D. White

M.L. King

Franklin

Northlake Christian

Albany

Riverdale

Hammond

West St. John

St. James

Covington

Franklinton

Livonia

Pine Prairie

Northeast

Madison Parish

Catholic - Pointe Coupee

West St. Mary

Varnado

Slaughter Community Charter

Ellender

Country Day

Slidell

Bogalusa

Amite

Loranger

Kaplan

Berwick

Abbeville

Central Catholic

Covenant Christian

Houma Christian

Hanson Memorial

Delcambre

Pine

Independence

Morgan City

Jeanerette

Bunkie

Patterson

West Harrison, MS

St. Helena

South Lafourche

Thibodaux

Vandebilt Catholic

Central Lafourche

Bowling Green

Wayne

Centreville

Adams County Christian

Copiah

Oak Forest

Silliman

Central Hinds

Christian Collegiate Academy

Wilkinson County Christian

