Water main rupture causes flooding along Perkins Road

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A ruptured water main is causing flooding along Perkins Road.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed officers responded to the area of Perkins Road near Quail Drive, not far from Campus Federal Credit Union, regarding a reported water leak.

Police say there is no word on what caused the water leak.

The Department of Public Works and the Baton Rouge Water Company have been notified.

WAFB has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

