Water main rupture causes flooding along Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A ruptured water main is causing flooding along Perkins Road.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed officers responded to the area of Perkins Road near Quail Drive, not far from Campus Federal Credit Union, regarding a reported water leak.

Police say there is no word on what caused the water leak.

The Department of Public Works and the Baton Rouge Water Company have been notified.

