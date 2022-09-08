Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Blinken unveils $2B in new US military aid for Europe

The troops are fighting in Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia. (Bleeped profanity) (Source: CNN/YOUTUBE/BUTUSOV PLUS/TWITTER/@VISEGRAD24)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RZESZOW, Poland (AP) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced major new military aid worth more than 2 billion dollars for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia.

Blinken said the Biden administration would provide $2 billion in long-term foreign military financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners “most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression.”

That’s on top of a $675-million package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine alone that Defense Secretary Llloyd Austin announced earlier Thursday at a conference in Germany. That package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.

Austin said that “the war is at another key moment,” with Ukrainian forces beginning their counteroffensive in the south of the country. He said that “now we’re seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield.”

“The face of the war is changing and so is the mission of this contact group,” Austin told the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine’s defense minister as well as officials from allied countries.

Thursday’s contributions bring total U.S. aid to Ukraine to $15.2 billion since Biden took office. U.S. officials said the new commitments were intended to show that American support for the country in the face of Russia’s invasion is unwavering.

The announcements came as fighting between Ukraine and Russia has intensified in recent days, with Ukrainian forces mounting a counteroffensive to retake Russian-held areas in the south and east.

Shelling has continued near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, with the warring sides trading blame again amid dire warnings from the U.N. atomic watchdog for the creation of a safe zone to prevent a catastrophe.

On Wednesday, the U.S. accused Moscow of interrogating, detaining and forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to Russia. Russian officials immediately rejected the claim as “fantasy.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada...
Canada’s horrific knife rampage over as last suspect dies
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify a man accused of...
Police attempt to ID man reportedly tied to burglary
Looking to start a family, Kailee and Cade DeSpain were devastated when they learned their...
Texas woman travels for abortion after learning baby wouldn’t survive
Texas lawmakers haven't clarified under what circumstances a mother facing "risk of death" or...
New restrictive abortion law in Texas creates medical crisis for couple