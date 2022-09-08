September is Library Card Sign up Month, what resources are available

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Libraries across Baton Rouge are pushing people to sign up for a library card in September. Not only do libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, but they offer many creative programs to spark an interest in reading and learning.

The @myAPLibrary is also teaming up with local businesses this month.

Join us live to see what resources they have now on #9NTM @WAFB pic.twitter.com/N7CVuVlcJ1 — Cali Hubbard (@CaliHubbard) September 8, 2022

Ascension Parish Library (APL) is encouraging residents to visit any of its four locations to sign up for a library card during September when libraries unite in a national effort to ensure all families have access to needed resources without facing monetary burdens.

APL cardholders can also access:

Online learning courses and ACT Prep materials

Borrow kits to learn a new skill or hobby

Use online resources to learn a new language

Get homework help or be crafty

Stream movies, TV shows and music

Check out board games and preloaded tablets for children and adults

Borrow books, magazines, and audiobooks and use public computers with internet access

APL also teamed up with local businesses. Customers can earn savings by showing their library card in September. Carli Co. Café and Pot & Paddle in Gonzales will offer a 20 percent discount when cardholders present their library card. People who sign up for their first library card at any APL location will receive a coupon from American Family Martial Arts in Prairieville for free lessons (while supplies last).

Ascension residents can also follow APL on Facebook and Instagram (@myAPLibrary) to see messages throughout the month from some familiar faces about why a library card is important.

The library and Ascension Public Schools have also partnered to provide all students and teachers in the parish with Education eCards. Using the school-issued ID number, eCards provide 24/7, year-round access to all the library’s digital resources (homework help, research databases, ebooks, audiobooks, and more). A full-access card is needed to borrow materials from each physical library location.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library also has library programs scheduled for all ages in September.

For more information or to register for any of the programs listed, call the branch where the event is scheduled directly or visit www.ebrpl.com.

The Library is open 24 / 7 online at www.ebrpl.com.

