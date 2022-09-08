Seniors can learn how to use to technology during digital literacy workshop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Seniors in the Baton Rouge area have the opportunity to learn how to use technology, thanks to a digital literacy workshop on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Volunteers and tech experts from AT&T along with the Louisiana Leadership Institute staff will assist seniors during the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. until noon.

The digital literacy workshop is happening at Louisiana Leadership Institute located at 5763 Hooper Road.

Organizers say whether they’re new to computers or mobile devices, haven’t used them for a while or maybe need a refresher, the seniors will be able to learn the basics and build confidence using technology.

