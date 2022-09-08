Facebook
The search is on for lucky lottery winner in Maurepas

(MGN)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When word got out someone in Maurepas had bought a Powerball ticket worth $1million at Whitehall Grocery Store, everyone wanted to know who it was. A large sign in the middle of the store lets everyone who comes in know this is the place to buy your tickets.

“I thought it was won in Ascension, I didn’t know it was won in Livingston. I’m glad they won it here because I shop here all the time,” said Byron Mire while shopping.

Whoever’s got the ticket has yet to cash it in at the Louisiana Lottery Office. And no one seems to have a clue who it might be. The stores’ general manager says it could be someone just passing through town.

“It’s very possible, there’s a few people who like to pass through with like work and what not. But I don’t know with a small town like this, as soon as they find out I think everyone in towns gonna know who it is,” said store manager Gage Simoneaux.

One things for sure, the regulars who frequent this store couldn’t be happier about what it means for business.

“I’m proud for ‘em...proud for ‘em, maybe it’ll bring in more customers into it,” said one shopper.

“It’s awesome...I worked here 15 years, and it is awesome,” said another.

Lottery winners have up to 6 months to claim their prize.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

