Police attempt to ID man reportedly tied to burglary
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify a man accused of burglary.
According to BRPD, the man is believed to be to connected to a residential burglary that happened on August 30, 2022.
If you can help to identify the individual contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).
