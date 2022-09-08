Police attempt to ID man reportedly tied to burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify a man accused of burglary.

According to BRPD, the man is believed to be to connected to a residential burglary that happened on August 30, 2022.

If you can help to identify the individual contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

