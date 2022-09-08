Pointe Coupee Parish School Board discusses possible changes at Livonia High after violent brawl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board discussed possible changes at Livonia High School after a violent fight forced the campus to shut down last week.

“We have to do something for our babies, or we’re going to lose them,” Karla Jack, Assistant Superintendent said.

According to Superintendent Kim Canezaro, there have been 12 violent related incidents involving 21 students across the school system since August.

10 of those happened at Livonia High School.

“We cannot stand for violence at our schools,” School Board Member Chad Aguillard said.

Teachers, parents, and sheriff deputies suggested adding more school resource officers on campus, and setting up gates to limit outside people from coming on campus.

That idea was met with mixed reaction.

“You can implement all that tomorrow. You could put 1200 officers there. These kids are not afraid of each other, they are not afraid of the teachers, they’re not afraid of the police officers,” one parent said.

One idea that caused a big stir was the possibility of a zero no-tolerance policy. Some people suggested arresting and charging students that get involved in a fight or expelling them.

Aguillard says we need to find a way to help these students instead of sending them off.

“Expulsion should be the last option,” Aguillard said. “We will not turn our back on any child, but what we cannot do is allow a situation where a few students impact a large group majority of the school population.”

Others suggested adding more emotional and mental health resources to help students deal with any internal issue.

“Trauma is real. Our kids are dealing with some serious adult issues at very young ages, and they don’t know how to cope with that,” Jack said.

Leaders say change will not come overnight, but they are working to ensure a safe and productive school environment.

“We’ve identified the problems, now it’s time to go to work to resolve them,” Aguillard said.

“It’s going to take a little time. It’s not an easy fix, and it’s not a quick fix, but we have to be willing to do the hard work to make sure our kids get to be productive citizens,” Jack said.

