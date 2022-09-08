New parking ahead of game day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU graduates create an event parking app, to help drivers find parking spots.

Parking around LSU’s campus cane be a headache on game days, but a new app can help fans score the closest parking spot to the stadium. “Well back when I was at LSU studying finance, I think it was my sophomore year of college, I was actually driving to a football game from off campus. I was kind of rushing, trying to find parking and I was like you know there has got to be an easier way to find parking,” explains CEO and Co-founder Jonathan Farnet.

Farnet created a parking app to help people find the best spot called, “Pali Parking.” Farnet explains, “It’s very similar to Uber or Airbnb. So, you can just open up the app, you’ll see find parkin, a search bar you can click that. You can type in an address, it will take you to that address and it will sow you all of the parking available in that area. You can just go on the map and drop a pin on a specific location to see parking.”

Property owners can use the app to make a little bit of money. If one has their own parking spot at their house, apartment complex or business, they can rent out those spots to drivers attending an event, and charge whatever they like. “All of the homeowners and businesses that already list the parking spots, you know with the sign out in their yard for parking, we are really trying to really get those people on the app. Then spread the word for everybody else driving to the game to log onto the app, and see if there is any parking spots,” adds Farnet.

App developers says users can expect to spend less time in the car looking for a sign that reads, “Park here.” The app allows users to message parking providers and let’s them rate their experience. “So, one of the things that we wanted to do was implement a review and rating process, similar to Uber and Airbnb. How you can review people based on their experience, so both users and parking spot providers can review and rate each other.”

The Pali Parking app is in the app store, but not yet in the Android app store. Eventually app developers will add the app for Android users.

