Good storms chances continue but relief ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s weather shapes up to be similar to what we experienced on Wednesday, with a mainly dry morning giving way to good rain chances by afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s by lunchtime, reaching the upper 80s to near 90 during the afternoon hours.

Rain chances are posted at 60%, with most of the activity occurring during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Little change is expected for Friday and Saturday as an upper low spins overhead. The pockets of cooler temperatures aloft associated with the upper low will create the instability needed to generate additional rounds of showers and t-storms. Rain chances will stay around 60% on both days, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. If you’re planning on being on campus for the Southern-LSU game on Saturday, be ready to dodge some storms during the tailgate, but hopefully rain chances will gradually diminish into the evening as the game gets underway.

Somewhat drier air will begin to settle in on Sunday and Monday as the upper low finally departs. With that, rain chances will diminish to 20%-30%, allowing highs near 90 degrees to become more likely.

We then shift our focus to an approaching cold front expected to arrive by late Monday. It doesn’t look as though the front will have a whole lot of moisture to work with, hence the 20% rain chance for Monday.

Most importantly, drier air should settle in behind the boundary, giving us a few days of less humid and more pleasant weather through the mid part of next week.

The tropics remain quite active as we continue to track both Danielle and Earl, along with two other features in the eastern Atlantic. Danielle has finally weakened to a tropical storm as of the 4 a.m. Thursday advisory. It’s quite the opposite with Earl, now a Category 2 hurricane forecast to potentially become a Category 4 as it likely tracks a little east of Bermuda.

Farther east, an area of low pressure well west of the Cabo Verde Islands is given a 70% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Thursday outlook. Fortunately, it looks as though this system will also remain over the open Atlantic. Finally, a tropical wave emerging from Africa is given a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days.

