CRIME STOPPERS: Drive-by shooting suspect wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department need help in locating a woman wanted on charges of assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Charlisiha Brown, 19, is described as being 5-foot-5, 100 pounds, and has black hair, and brown eyes.

Investigators say Brown allegedly fired shots at a home while recording it on Facebook live.

If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.