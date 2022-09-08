Coming Up on 9News at 6: Sept. 8, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for 9News at 6 on Thursday, September 8, 2022:

Court records show a man arrested in connection with two recent attempted kidnappings in Baton Rouge is accused of a similar crime in 2021. Lester Duhe’ has the update. CLICK HERE for more.

The head of a Louisiana state board who was arrested on drug charges has been terminated from her position as executive secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. Kellie Sanchez has that update. CLICK HERE for more.

LSU is hosting Southern for its first home game. Many people plan to attend the game and that means parking will be limited. But a new app created by LSU graduates called “Pali Parking,” is meant to help you find a spot and get to tailgating sooner. Breanne Bizette has the full report.

The job market continues to pick up around Louisiana. So, is the struggle to find a job over? Miranda Thomas has those findings.

We head to Maurepas, where a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold this week. Chris Rosato takes you on his mission to try to find who’s got it.

If you plan to do tailgating for the SU/LSU game, be sure to grab the rain gear. It’s looking like rain chances will be decreasing steadily by kickoff time. Chief meteorologist Jay Grymes will have your full weather forecast. CLICK HERE for more.

