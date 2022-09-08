Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Collar worn by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg up for auction

Personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be offered at auction...
Personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be offered at auction for the first time.(Bonhams)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – She was a trailblazer serving on the nation’s highest court for 27 years.

Now, nearly 100 personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are up for auction.

According to Auction House Bonhams, the items being offered include some rare signature pieces from Ginsburg’s fashion collection.

Some of the items include two pairs of her lace gloves, one of her favorite shawls and a beaded gilt collar necklace.

Justice Ginsburg was known for styling her judicial robes with bold collars.

This one being auctioned is estimated to be worth between $3,000 and $5,000.

The auction is now live on Bonhams.com. It ends Sept. 16.

The proceeds will benefit SOS Children’s Villages, an organization that cares for foster children or those who are at risk of losing their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace...
Formal steps after instant shift from UK queen to king
Southern Jags, LSU Tigers team up for community events leading up to historic football game
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Las Vegas police serve a search warrant in connection with the stabbing death of a reporter.
Las Vegas police arrest county official in connection with stabbing death of reporter
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom from opposing team chases Pee Wee player