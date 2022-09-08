Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRAC Releases 2022 economic indicator dashboard

BRAC Releases 2022 economic indicator dashboard
BRAC Releases 2022 economic indicator dashboard(WAFB)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In terms of Baton Rouge’s labor market, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s research team collects information to help employers and job seekers understand the specifics.

A recent report shows that job seekers in the capitol area are seeing more jobs and more pay, stemming from unemployment claims falling by nearly 50 percent in just two months.

“This is important because initial unemployment claims are a good indicator of layoffs so as unemployment claims fall, that means fewer employers are laying people off so that means that they are keeping their employees on the books and hiring people as well.” said Jake Polansky, the Economic and Research Manager for BRAC.

Other findings according to BRAC:

  • Baton Rouge added 900 jobs in July, putting the metro up 10,500 jobs year-over-year;
  • Professional Services, education & healthcare, and leisure & hospitality combined for big job gains this month; construction remains 17.1% below its pre-pandemic job count;
  • Workplace travel was above pre-pandemic levels in Ascension and Livingston this month while remaining below in East Baton Rouge;
  • The median pay for Louisiana workers was $53,200 in August and pay has increased more for younger workers and workers who changed jobs.

You can click here for the BRAC Economic Indicator Dashboard for the capitol region.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 8
Decent storm chances into weekend
Hunter Talley
Police make arrest after 2 attempted kidnappings in north BR; man accused of similar crime in 2021
Arrest records show Hunter Talley was previously charged with attempted second-degree...
Attempted kidnapping suspect accused of similar crime in 2021
Parking around LSU’s campus can be a headache on game days but a new app can help fans score...
LSU graduates create event parking app to help drivers find spots on gameday