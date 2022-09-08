BRAC Releases 2022 economic indicator dashboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In terms of Baton Rouge’s labor market, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s research team collects information to help employers and job seekers understand the specifics.

A recent report shows that job seekers in the capitol area are seeing more jobs and more pay, stemming from unemployment claims falling by nearly 50 percent in just two months.

“This is important because initial unemployment claims are a good indicator of layoffs so as unemployment claims fall, that means fewer employers are laying people off so that means that they are keeping their employees on the books and hiring people as well.” said Jake Polansky, the Economic and Research Manager for BRAC.

Other findings according to BRAC:

Baton Rouge added 900 jobs in July, putting the metro up 10,500 jobs year-over-year;



Professional Services, education & healthcare, and leisure & hospitality combined for big job gains this month; construction remains 17.1% below its pre-pandemic job count;



Workplace travel was above pre-pandemic levels in Ascension and Livingston this month while remaining below in East Baton Rouge;



The median pay for Louisiana workers was $53,200 in August and pay has increased more for younger workers and workers who changed jobs.



You can click here for the BRAC Economic Indicator Dashboard for the capitol region.

