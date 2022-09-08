Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BBB: Don’t get scammed with fake tickets for Southern vs. LSU game

(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The historic football matchup between the LSU Tigers and Southern University Jags is officially sold out ahead of Saturday’s game in Death Valley.

The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana urges people to watch out for scams related to big events, such as sporting events, concerts, theatres and more.

Here are some of the BBB’s tips for ensuring a trustworthy ticket source:

  • LSU is now urging people to purchase tickets through its secondary ticket provider StubHub: LSU Tigers Football Tickets - StubHub
  • Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on BBB.org to learn what other customers have experienced. Check to see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers.
  • Buy only from trusted vendors. Buy online only from vendors you know and trust. Look for the lock symbol in the web address to indicate a secure purchasing system.
  • Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.
  • Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised.
  • Be wary of advertisements. When you search the web for online tickets, advertisements for cheap tickets will often appear. Use good judgment; some of these ads are going to be ticket scams, especially if the prices are low.
  • If you’re unsure, verify your tickets. Pay a visit to the arena where the event will be held. Present your ticket to “Will Call” (customer service) and they can verify if your ticket is legitimate and show you how to tell if a ticket is fake.
RELATED LINKS
Game Day Dining
LSU, Southern coaches talk about upcoming historic matchup
LSU and SU fans prepare for competitive weekend
Southern Jags, LSU Tigers team up for community events leading up to historic football game

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Gator caught in Mississippi
800-lb. gator caught in Mississippi
Charlisiha Brown
CRIME STOPPERS: Drive-by shooting suspect wanted
Hunter Talley (mugshot).
Police make arrest after 2 attempted kidnappings in north Baton Rouge; Man accused of similar crime in 2021
Southern Jags, LSU Tigers team up for community events leading up to historic football game