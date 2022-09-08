Ascension Parish man charged with 100 counts of child porn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A Gonzales man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to Louisiana State Police, Charles Edward Crawford Jr., 37, was arrested after a joint investigation revealed he was allegedly involved in distributing images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The LSP Special Victims Unit worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office during this investigation, which began in July 2022.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant of Crawford’s home on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and seized multiple electronics that were later revealed to contain multiple videos and images of CSAM.

Crawford is reportedly facing charges for 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 100 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

He was also arrested and booked by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession of Schedule II narcotics.

This is an ongoing investigation.

