2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Lutcher QB D’Wayne Winfield

LUTCHER, La. (WAFB) - There was a No. 7 in purple and gold who had a whale of a weekend performance on the prep level. Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye Winfield is the Sportsline Player of the Week for Week 1.

“My grandfather, when I was younger, he had his lunch, it was chicken,” said Winfield. “He sat it down and I ate it. Ever since then, he called me ‘Lunch.’”

If Winfield is lunch, then Thibodaux’s defense was his dinner on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Lutcher quarterback ate the Tigers up for seven touchdowns and more than 400 yards of total offense, as the Bulldogs put up 62 points to start the year 1-0.

Winfield has been asked to do a lot for his team, which includes seeing some time at defensive back but it’s never a problem for him.

