‘We have to step up to the plate’: Livonia High asking men to join group to help protect, mentor students after violent brawl

Livonia High School is calling on the help of all men across Pointe Coupee Parish after a violent brawl forced the school to shut down last Friday.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
“That situation that happened at Livonia, it shouldn’t have happened,” Nicholas Victorian said.

The school is forming a group called ‘Dudes in Schools’ that will help monitor campus and mentor students.

There will be an informational meeting on Thursday, Sep. 8, at 6 p.m. at Livonia High School for anyone that’s interested in offering their support.

“We have to be in the classroom, on the streets, wherever. In the grocery store, everywhere, it doesn’t matter. We have to be present,” Victorian said.

Victorian is the president of a non-profit support group called Founding Fathers 4 Youth.

The organization composed of nine Black fathers offers mentorship and aid to young people across the Capital Region.

Victorian says his group plans to play a big role to make sure this new group is effective.

“When I was coming up, I had male figures, a few male figures, that I could go to besides my dad, that they would tell me when I wasn’t doing right. We need those guys to step up to the plate,” Victorian said.

Victorian is now asking for other men to answer the call and join him on the frontlines.

“Come Thursday, we will see who will step up to the plate. I’m challenging all the men. Please, step up to the plate,” Victorian said.

