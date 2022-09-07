Facebook
String of Starlink satellites spotted in BR sky

A string of satellites were captured moving across the sky on Wednesday, September 7 in Baton...
A string of satellites were captured moving across the sky on Wednesday, September 7 in Baton Rouge.(Marty Blair)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Were you able to spot a string of lights moving across the sky around 5:30 a.m. in the greater Baton Rouge area?

If so, you witnessed a group of SpaceX Starlink satellites during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Starlink is the name of a satellite network created by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which provides broadband coverage for high-speed internet access.

If you did not get a chance to see the satellites, don’t worry.

According to www.starlink.com, there will be more opportunities to see them on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

