String of Starlink satellites spotted in BR sky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Were you able to spot a string of lights moving across the sky around 5:30 a.m. in the greater Baton Rouge area?

If so, you witnessed a group of SpaceX Starlink satellites during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Starlink is the name of a satellite network created by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which provides broadband coverage for high-speed internet access.



Did you see a string of lights moving across the sky around 5:30 this morning? Those were @SpaceXStarlink satellites. This video was captured by Ronnie Harper. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/c50wWvnjjy — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) September 7, 2022

If you did not get a chance to see the satellites, don’t worry.

According to www.starlink.com, there will be more opportunities to see them on Thursday, Sept. 8.

