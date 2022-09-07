Police make arrest after two attempted kidnappings in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police have made an arrest after two recent attempted kidnappings in North Baton Rouge.

We’re told the two incidents happened at bus stop near the Prescott and Mohican Crossover on September 1 and September 2.

BRPD confirmed to WAFB, the suspect approached the children with a handgun. Investigators say one child was ‘fondled’ and another ran away.

The suspect is behind bars. No word yet on their identity of the charges they are facing.

People with the Evolve Louisiana organization are helping out with patrols in the area from 5 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

They are looking for volunteers. You can call this number to sign up: (225) 800-9806.

WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ has been on this story all day, and will have more on 9News at 10.

