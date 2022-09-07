Facebook
Police chase overnight ends in crash on Bluebonnet Blvd.

BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police chase that happened overnight ended in a crash on Bluebonnet Blvd.

According to BRPD, around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, officers were behind a vehicle that was reported stolen around I-12 West and Airline.

Police say the driver refused to stop and later crashed on Bluebonnet Blvd.

The driver was taken into custody.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

