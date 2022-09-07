Pecue Lane project ready for next part

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Pecue Lane project will be completed but not until mid-2023.

Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves said the most expensive part of the project, the overpass itself, has been completed.

Once access ramps are added, the new Pecue exit will relieve congestion at two other interstate bottlenecks.

Construction on the Pecue ramps will be put up for bid during the second quarter of 2023 with work scheduled to begin shortly thereafter.

Watch the entire interview with Graves on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 9:15 a.m. on WAFB+, which is available free on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

