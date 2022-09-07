Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pecue Lane project ready for next part

The Pecue Lane overpass has been completed. Next for the exit project is the ramps.
The Pecue Lane overpass has been completed. Next for the exit project is the ramps.(WAFB)
By Johnny Ahysen
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Pecue Lane project will be completed but not until mid-2023.

Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves said the most expensive part of the project, the overpass itself, has been completed.

Once access ramps are added, the new Pecue exit will relieve congestion at two other interstate bottlenecks.

Construction on the Pecue ramps will be put up for bid during the second quarter of 2023 with work scheduled to begin shortly thereafter.

Watch the entire interview with Graves on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 9:15 a.m. on WAFB+, which is available free on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Jeff Morrow updates traffic related to a police-chase on I-12 Westbound in Livingston Parish.
Police activity on I-12 West creates traffic delay in Livingston Parish
Partial lane closures coming to Perkins Road/I-10 on-ramp this week
Traffic Alert
LA-1 reopens after temporary shut down due to multiple car crash
Rollins Road will eventually get repairs done, but some officials and neighbors worry that the...
Zachary road brings concerns on safety