Making a difference for Childhood Hunger Awareness Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - September is Childhood Hunger Awareness Month. According to Feeding America, more than 640,000 people in Louisiana face hunger. Of them, more than 236,000 are children.

Wednesday, Sept. 7 is also Childhood Hunger Awareness Day in Livingston Parish. The local nonprofit, Mighty Moms, is going around to different schools in the parish to spread awareness about childhood hunger.

Co-Founder and CEO, Beth McCormick, said about 26,000 students go to Livingston Parish schools. One in four kids is at risk for food insecurity in their home.

“It is a real issue,” said McCormick. “When we first started in 2010 it was something that was brought to our attention and I guess most of us live in our own world our own little place and just recognizing the fact that hunger and food insecurity is right around the corner.”

The school system is doing activities and food drives on Sept. 7. They are also sending public officials to read Maddi’s Fridge -- a book on childhood hunger. Sheriff Ard and his wife Erica will also be at Southside Elementary at 10 a.m. to read.

“We realized there are so many people who work paycheck to paycheck and take, for instance, its been raining so much and these people that work outside, their pay is a little bit different and honestly when it comes down to it, food is the last thing on the list as sad as that is, you have to pay your house note, you have to pay your electricity, all those other bills tend to come first,” said McCormick.

You can go to mightymomsgo.org to donate. You can sponsor a student for $30 a month.

It covers the cost of food for a child for the entire month.

You can also do a can or a food drive with your work. They have an item of the month listed on their website that they collect.

