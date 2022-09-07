LSU and SU fans prepare for a competitive weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Two universities in the capitol city are facing off to a legendary experience.

Fans of both jags and tigers young and old are getting ready for the historic face off.

“For all of us and especially students, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. Our universities have been around and played football for a very long time and this is the first time that we will get to play each other on the field, “said Gordon Monk, CEO of LSU Alumni Association.

Judy Martin-Davis, also known as lady jag, has been to every Southern University football game for the past few decades.

“It’s like a good gumbo. Little by little, things were going into it. Planning went into it, money went into it, time went into it, and now it’s time to stir the pot,” said long-time Southern University Fan, Judy Martin-Davis.

Students say they are taking advantage of the atmosphere, opportunities, and relationships.

“We’re both dealing with fresh coaches, fresh players, but what we’re not dealing with are fresh fans. We are all seasoned vets so, we’re here to cheer both sides on,” said LSU student, Jayda Jeffery.

“The energy and everything is going to be on a hundred that day. It’s going to bring everybody together, from the bands to everybody tailgating. We are going to be one whole family out there,” said SU student, Christopher Toler.

Both universities fired up and ready to root for their favorite teams.

Several organizations are hosting events for both schools showcasing what each university has to offer.

