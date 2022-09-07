Facebook
LSU, Southern coaches talk about upcoming historic matchup

It’s the game most experts and even former players from both schools never thought they’d see. LSU and Southern will square off in Death Valley.
By Jacques Doucet and Kevin Batiste
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the game most experts and even former players from both schools never thought they’d see. LSU and Southern will square off in Death Valley on Saturday, Sept. 10.

“Bringing them both together is an incredible thing for the city,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly. “This doesn’t happen. How many teams get together from the same city? UCLA and USC? I can’t think of many others.”

Kelly has consistently said playing Southern is a good thing. And that didn’t change Monday.

“It’s a big deal. It’s pretty cool,” added Kelly.

In its long history, Southern has played an SEC school only once. The Jags took on the Georgia Bulldogs in 2015. Southern has played numerous Louisiana schools of the FBS and FCS level, but now, the Jags will finally play the SEC school from Louisiana.

“We pride ourselves on preparing our student-athletes throughout the whole week,” said Southern head coach Eric Dooley. “Things that are going to take place, people that you are going to play in front of and that’s what you live to play this game for, to have a crowd such as what we are going to have this Saturday. So, I think the moment is not going to be big. The stage is not going to be big. We just got to understand and play football for 60 minutes.”

One of the hot topics in college football is the usefulness of these so-called “money games.” Is it really worth it for these small FCS schools to go to these bigger FBS programs and risk getting embarrassed on the scoreboard and suffering severe injuries.

Dooley is not worried about any of that. He just sees it as another opportunity for his team to get better, go 1-0, and see how the players handle bigger competition.

