Good rain chances continue with more storms in the mix next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper-level trough positioned over the northern Gulf Coast will continue to produce good rain chances over the next few days. That trough will actually close off into an upper-level low over the next day or so, with its position relative to our area having a big influence on rain chances. If the low drifts a bit westward, rain chances will trend higher, whereas if it stays near or a little east of us, the forecast would tend to be a bit drier.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 7 (WAFB)

For now, we’ll go with daily rain chances of 60%-70% from today through Saturday. Most of the rains will occur from late morning into the afternoon hours, although at least some activity is likely to persist into the early evening. Highs will top out in the upper 80s for most during that stretch. Rain amounts should be manageable, with totals of 0.50″ to 1.25″ generally expected near and north of the interstates, with 1″ to 2″ possible south of I-10.

Those planning on attending the first ever Southern-LSU clash in football on Saturday should plan on dodging some raindrops for tailgating. Saturday afternoon rain chances are posted around 60%, with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Rain chances should gradually diminish into the evening, with the game slated to kickoff around 6:30 PM.

Looking ahead, we continue to see signs that a welcomed cold front will make its way through the region by early next week. The front’s primary impact will be drier air, but it should also result in somewhat more comfortable mornings for a few days. Assuming the front does make it through by late Monday, we should stay mainly dry from Tuesday through Thursday.

In the tropics, the Atlantic remains active this morning, but there are no threats to our part of the world or the U.S. at this point in time. Both Danielle and Earl are Category 1 hurricanes over the open Atlantic as of 4 a.m. Monday. Danielle will gradually lose its tropical characteristics over the north Atlantic in the coming days, while Earl is forecast to become the first major hurricane of the 2022 season while hopefully passing a little east of Bermuda.

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center is tracking a pair of disturbances over the eastern Atlantic. The first is given a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days, with the second given a 20% chance, but neither is expected to pose any threat to land anytime soon.

