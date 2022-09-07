Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Funeral assistance available for COVID-19 related deaths, FEMA says

FEMA will be granting Louisiana $3.6 million for hurricane preparedness here in Louisiana.
FEMA will be granting Louisiana $3.6 million for hurricane preparedness here in Louisiana.(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - FEMA is providing assistance to families who may have lost a loved one due to COVID-19.

The agency says anyone who had COVID-19 related funeral expenses can apply for FEMA aid by calling 844-684-6333.

Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

FEMA says there is currently no deadline to apply.

The criteria to qualify includes:

  • The person died of COVID-19.
  • The death occurred in the U.S.
  • The applicant paid for funeral, burial or cremation costs after Jan. 20, 2020.
  • The applicant is a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, lawful permanent resident or qualified refugee.
  • The deceased does not need to meet these qualifications.

When applicants call for help, the following information is needed:

  • Social security number
  • Date of birth
  • Current mailing address and phone number
  • The deceased date of birth
  • Location of deceased death
  • Information about any funeral or burial insurance policies
  • Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations or CARES Act grants

Eligibility is based on the submission of all required documents.

For more information, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

BR responds to Jackson, Mississippi water crisis
First Alert Weather: Wednesday, September 7
Multiple rounds of showers and storms daily to end the week
A police chase that happened overnight ended in a crash on Bluebonnet Blvd.
Police chase overnight ends in crash on Bluebonnet Blvd.
Tick generic
Lone star ticks to blame for meat allergies?