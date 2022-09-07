Firefighters ask people to donate blood in remembrance of 9/11

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A three-day blood drive is scheduled to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, including the 343 firefighters.

In their honor, Robert A. Bogan Fire Museum, the Baton Rouge Professional Fire Department, and LifeShare Blood Centers are partnering to collect life-saving blood.

CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment for Friday, Sept. 9.

CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment for Friday, Sept. 9.

CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment for Friday, Sept. 9.

Those who donate on Sept. 9, 10, or 11 at the Robert A. Bogan Fire Museum will receive a special t-shirt and tour of the museum, which is located at 427 Laurel Street in Baton Rouge.

Firefighters who donate are invited to attend a shrimp boil and concert by David St. Romain at the museum on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.