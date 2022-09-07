Facebook
FedEx contractors ‘no longer providing service’ after video of fight is widely circulated

Generic photo of a FedEx vehicle
Generic photo of a FedEx vehicle
By Kevin Foster
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An online video of an apparent fight involving FedEx contractors is gaining traction on social media. In response, a FedEx official announced some of the men involved are no longer providing services for the company.

Video of the fight was shared to social media. It shows at least four men were involved. In a second video, two of the men can be seen driving FedEx branded trucks and wearing the company’s uniforms.

The videos below may have explicit language

The incident appears to have taken place near a shopping center on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge. The video was posted Tues. Sept. 6, but it’s unclear when the incident took place.

“We are appalled by the behavior shown in this video, which is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism service provider personnel demonstrate every day. We can confirm that the individuals involved in this incident are not FedEx Ground employees, and that they are no longer providing service,” a company official said.

WAFB later learned that the men work with a third-party service provider that partners with FedEx.

It remains unclear who among the men initiated the fight.

Law enforcement in Baton Rouge was also unable to say if someone reported the incident to be investigated.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

