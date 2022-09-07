EBRSO: Suspects sought in string of ATM thefts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are working to identify three men connected to a string of alleged ATM thefts.

According to EBRSO, detectives responded to Fast Stop, a gas station on Joor Road, in reference to a burglary of a business on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

An employee reportedly arrived to work that morning and discovered the front windows broken and an ATM missing.

Video footage shows a gray Chevrolet Silverado back up to the store front around 1:30 a.m. before the suspects allegedly broke the front windows and took the ATM.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said three men in masks stole an ATM from the Fast Stop on Joor Road on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Deputies added they drove off in a gray Chevrolet Silverado. (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives were later called to another burglary at Bottle and Tap, located on Coursey Blvd.

Authorities report the same vehicle and unknown suspects attempted to steal an ATM from this location before going to Fast Stop, but were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, EBRSO responded to Fast Stop located at 11440 Perkins Rd. in reference to a business burglary, where the same suspects stole an ATM.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EBRSO at 389-5064 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP (7867).

