Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO: Suspects sought in string of ATM thefts

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said three men in masks stole an ATM from the Fast...
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said three men in masks stole an ATM from the Fast Stop on Joor Road on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Deputies added they drove off in a gray Chevrolet Silverado.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are working to identify three men connected to a string of alleged ATM thefts.

According to EBRSO, detectives responded to Fast Stop, a gas station on Joor Road, in reference to a burglary of a business on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

An employee reportedly arrived to work that morning and discovered the front windows broken and an ATM missing.

Video footage shows a gray Chevrolet Silverado back up to the store front around 1:30 a.m. before the suspects allegedly broke the front windows and took the ATM.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said three men in masks stole an ATM from the Fast...
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said three men in masks stole an ATM from the Fast Stop on Joor Road on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Deputies added they drove off in a gray Chevrolet Silverado.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives were later called to another burglary at Bottle and Tap, located on Coursey Blvd.

Authorities report the same vehicle and unknown suspects attempted to steal an ATM from this location before going to Fast Stop, but were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, EBRSO responded to Fast Stop located at 11440 Perkins Rd. in reference to a business burglary, where the same suspects stole an ATM.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said three men in masks stole an ATM from the Fast...
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said three men in masks stole an ATM from the Fast Stop on Joor Road on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Deputies added they drove off in a gray Chevrolet Silverado.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact EBRSO at 389-5064 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Wednesday, September 7
Multiple rounds of showers and storms daily to end the week
BR responds to Jackson, Mississippi water crisis
A police chase that happened overnight ended in a crash on Bluebonnet Blvd.
Police chase overnight ends in crash on Bluebonnet Blvd.
Tick generic
Lone star ticks to blame for meat allergies?