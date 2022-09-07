BR responds to Jackson, Mississippi water crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is providing resources to help out neighbors in Jackson, Miss. in the midst of an ongoing water crisis.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank along with other community partners are donating drinking water to residents in Jackson.

“Baton Rouge residents know all too well the devastation a major crisis can bring to communities. We are proud to be able to lend support and respond to our friends and neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi,” Mayor Broome said.

“We remember the tremendous assistance we received from across the country last year following Hurricane Ida, so it is appropriate that we provide assistance to others in need when we are able,” stated Mike Manning, President and CEO of the Food Bank.

“Not only is it a part of the OMG Mission to serve, it’s our life purpose, and we are grateful to have the support of the community and the Mayor’s office to help bring water to Jackson, Mississippi,” said Sashika Baunchand, Executive Director of Outstanding Mature Girlz.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness helped to coordinate the following relief efforts:

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank shipped 22 pallets of bottled water last Thursday to its sister food bank in Jackson, in partnership with the Mississippi Food Network. An additional 3 pallets of water that were being stored for the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security were released and provided on Sept. 7 to the Outstanding Mature Girlz organization, for delivery to Jackson to aid in the ongoing water crisis.

Baton Rouge Water Company recently donated 2,500 gallons of water that was transported in five 500 hundred gallon tanks by the Church of God in Christ, World Missions Disaster Relief Hub Region L.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.