Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BR responds to Jackson, Mississippi water crisis

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is providing resources to help out neighbors in Jackson, Miss. in the midst of an ongoing water crisis.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank along with other community partners are donating drinking water to residents in Jackson.

“Baton Rouge residents know all too well the devastation a major crisis can bring to communities. We are proud to be able to lend support and respond to our friends and neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi,” Mayor Broome said.

RELATED LINKS
With system pressure up, could Jackson be closer to having boil water notice lifted?
Louisiana sending team to assist with Jackson, Mississippi water crisis

“We remember the tremendous assistance we received from across the country last year following Hurricane Ida, so it is appropriate that we provide assistance to others in need when we are able,” stated Mike Manning, President and CEO of the Food Bank.

“Not only is it a part of the OMG Mission to serve, it’s our life purpose, and we are grateful to have the support of the community and the Mayor’s office to help bring water to Jackson, Mississippi,” said Sashika Baunchand, Executive Director of Outstanding Mature Girlz.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness helped to coordinate the following relief efforts:

  • The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank shipped 22 pallets of bottled water last Thursday to its sister food bank in Jackson, in partnership with the Mississippi Food Network. An additional 3 pallets of water that were being stored for the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security were released and provided on Sept. 7 to the Outstanding Mature Girlz organization, for delivery to Jackson to aid in the ongoing water crisis.
  • Baton Rouge Water Company recently donated 2,500 gallons of water that was transported in five 500 hundred gallon tanks by the Church of God in Christ, World Missions Disaster Relief Hub Region L.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Wednesday, September 7
Multiple rounds of showers and storms daily to end the week
A police chase that happened overnight ended in a crash on Bluebonnet Blvd.
Police chase overnight ends in crash on Bluebonnet Blvd.
Tick generic
Lone star ticks to blame for meat allergies?
FEMA will be granting Louisiana $3.6 million for hurricane preparedness here in Louisiana.
Funeral assistance available for COVID-19 related deaths, FEMA says