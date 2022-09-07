Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BR Community Fridge reportedly stolen

A community refrigerator in Baton Rouge was reportedly stolen.
A community refrigerator in Baton Rouge was reportedly stolen.(Google Maps)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community refrigerator in Baton Rouge was reportedly stolen.

According to an Instagram post, the fridge was taken from its location near 1600 Government St. and S. 16th St. earlier this week.

The post from @yeswecannibal stated, “The BR Community Fridge at YWC has been stolen. Yes, we realize how insane this sounds.”

The Instagram post goes on to say, “We need a new fridge. Over the past year, BRCF has received many offers of fridges but there has been no need. However, if you have access to one that is relatively new and relatively high end, please DM @brcommunityfridge Thanks.”

The free food fridge is a byproduct of Baton Rouge Community Fridges, which is a “network of people and fridges” with a goal to fight food insecurity in the City of Baton Rouge.

Click here for more information about Baton Rouge Community Fridges.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 7, the post had nearly 300 likes.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for additional information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning patients, caregivers and healthcare providers...
Philips recalls masks for BiPAP, CPAP machines
September is Childhood Hunger Awareness Month.
Making a difference for Childhood Hunger Awareness Month
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 7
Good rain chances continue with more storms in the mix next few days
Legislative Audit
Legislative audit report shows Transportation Trust Fund is in trouble