BR Community Fridge reportedly stolen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community refrigerator in Baton Rouge was reportedly stolen.

According to an Instagram post, the fridge was taken from its location near 1600 Government St. and S. 16th St. earlier this week.

The post from @yeswecannibal stated, “The BR Community Fridge at YWC has been stolen. Yes, we realize how insane this sounds.”

The Instagram post goes on to say, “We need a new fridge. Over the past year, BRCF has received many offers of fridges but there has been no need. However, if you have access to one that is relatively new and relatively high end, please DM @brcommunityfridge Thanks.”

The free food fridge is a byproduct of Baton Rouge Community Fridges, which is a “network of people and fridges” with a goal to fight food insecurity in the City of Baton Rouge.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 7, the post had nearly 300 likes.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for additional information.

