Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Temporary water outage to impact Baker residents

water outage
water outage(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents living in the Baker area should be aware of a temporary water outage scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The City of Baker Public Works Department stated the outage is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the area of Baker Boulevard from Debra Street to Highway 19.

City officials say the repair will impact water service to neighborhoods and businesses in and around the area adjacent to Baker Boulevard, along with the vicinity of Highway 19 and Debra Street.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Louisiana State Police
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish
Southern Jaguars, LSU Tigers team up for community events leading up to historic football game
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 6
Gloomy weather continues with good rain chances through week’s end
La. lawmaker plans to re-propose bill to hold back third graders who struggle with reading