Temporary water outage to impact Baker residents

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents living in the Baker area should be aware of a temporary water outage scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The City of Baker Public Works Department stated the outage is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the area of Baker Boulevard from Debra Street to Highway 19.

City officials say the repair will impact water service to neighborhoods and businesses in and around the area adjacent to Baker Boulevard, along with the vicinity of Highway 19 and Debra Street.

