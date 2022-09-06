Pursuit ends in crash on I-12 in Livingston

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of a pursuit that ended in a crash along I-12 in Livingston Parish.

A source tells WAFB the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office was attempting to serve a warrant on someone when that person took off.

As the pursuit made its way onto I-12 westbound, the suspect crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle near the Frost exit.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

