Power outage forces BRCC to delay start of class until noon at Mid City campus

(Baton Rouge Community College/Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage forced Baton Rouge Community College to delay the start of classes and normal operations until noon at the Mid City campus Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Schools leaders announced all other BRCC sites will open and operate as normally scheduled.

College officials will continue to evaluate the situation and provide further updates as needed as the school works to restore power.

