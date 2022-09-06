Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Partial lane closures coming to Perkins Road/I-10 on-ramp this week

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced there will be partial lane closures on the Perkins Road/I-10 westbound on-ramp, near S. Acadian Thruway, starting on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

The closures will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will last through Friday, Sept. 9.

The on-ramp lane width will be reduced to 11 feet and through traffic will be maintained.

The closures are necessary to create an access road and trucks will be frequently entering and exiting during the closure periods.

According to DOTD, these closures are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Traffic Alert
LA-1 reopens after temporary shut down due to multiple car crash
Rollins Road will eventually get repairs done, but some officials and neighbors worry that the...
Zachary road brings concerns on safety
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development plans to add more J-turns to U.S....
More J-turns planned for US 190
More J-turns coming to U.S. Hwy. 190.
More J-turns planned for US 190