Partial lane closures coming to Perkins Road/I-10 on-ramp this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced there will be partial lane closures on the Perkins Road/I-10 westbound on-ramp, near S. Acadian Thruway, starting on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

The closures will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will last through Friday, Sept. 9.

The on-ramp lane width will be reduced to 11 feet and through traffic will be maintained.

The closures are necessary to create an access road and trucks will be frequently entering and exiting during the closure periods.

According to DOTD, these closures are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.