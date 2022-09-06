Facebook
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office

A New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from public office for engaging in insurrection.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently prohibits Griffin from holding or seeking local or federal office.

Griffin was previously convicted n federal court of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served.

The ruling immediately removes Griffin from his position as a commissioner in Otero County.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

